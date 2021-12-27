John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,574 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,574 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for about 6.3% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

