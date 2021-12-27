Karpas Strategies LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.44. 7,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,366. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,271. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

