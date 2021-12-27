Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $31.25. 3,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

