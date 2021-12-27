Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $589.36 million and $76.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00224265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00519665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,266,535 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

