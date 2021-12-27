KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.25

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 214014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.