Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its 200 day moving average is $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.