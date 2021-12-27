Keel Point LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.56. 19,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

