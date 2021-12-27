Keel Point LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,221 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 6,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

