Keel Point LLC Purchases 185 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 48,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $386.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,824. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.50 and a 200 day moving average of $390.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

