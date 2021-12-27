Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,308,000.

Shares of RYT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.23. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $247.33 and a 1-year high of $323.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.82.

