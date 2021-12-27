Kennicott Capital Management LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 77,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

STWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

