KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $9,674.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.62 or 0.07905764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00076152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,308.41 or 0.99918829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

