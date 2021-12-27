Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.65 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $34.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,756,438,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,859,517 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

