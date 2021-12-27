Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $69.75 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $69.75 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003887 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00441784 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.