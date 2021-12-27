Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.