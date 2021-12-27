Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 344,530 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.11% of Eventbrite worth $37,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 30.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 204.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $9,736,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.