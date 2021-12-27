Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 24,111 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $40,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,759,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.