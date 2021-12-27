Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212,470 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Natera were worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Natera by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Natera stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,997 shares of company stock worth $10,663,485. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

