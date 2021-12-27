Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 471,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 74,076 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

