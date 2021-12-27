Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.20% of Cambium Networks worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $693.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.