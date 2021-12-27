Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,599,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 116.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.