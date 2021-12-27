Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 26,157 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 63,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.87 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.