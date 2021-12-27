Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.