Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $193.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.