Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.