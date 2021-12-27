Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

