Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $275.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.36 and a 1-year high of $279.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

