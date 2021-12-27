Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,533 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTS opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

