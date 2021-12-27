Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.