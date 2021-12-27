Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €98.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($110.39).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRN shares. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €95.50 ($107.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($111.91). The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -287.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.