Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $8,578,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.