Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

