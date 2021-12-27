Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,037,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 711,730 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,360,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,361,000 after acquiring an additional 513,052 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

