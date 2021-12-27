Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,067.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,048.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

