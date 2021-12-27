Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.