Lambda Price Reaches $0.0062 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,245,435 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.