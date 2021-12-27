LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

