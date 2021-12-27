Lendefi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,287.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.17 or 0.07948541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00077885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,276.28 or 1.00001437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007718 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars.

