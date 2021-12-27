Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

