LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

