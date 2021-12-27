Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 2.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,396,000 after buying an additional 198,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,321,000 after buying an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,947,000 after buying an additional 849,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,491,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,322,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

