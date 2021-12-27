Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Up 4.9%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12. 29,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,977,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,966,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

