Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 73.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $67.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

