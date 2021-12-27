Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

SHOP stock opened at $1,439.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,491.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,477.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

