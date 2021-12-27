Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

