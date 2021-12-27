Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $468,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $844,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TWTR opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Twitter Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
