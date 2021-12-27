Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $468,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $844,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.