Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 200,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 157,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

