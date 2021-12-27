Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.48 and its 200 day moving average is $244.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

