Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.60 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $2,474.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,819.54 or 0.99874924 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,511,762 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

