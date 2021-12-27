LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $32.24 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,328. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

